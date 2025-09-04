Allahabad High Court Grants Bail in 35-Year-Old Agra Caste Violence Case

The Allahabad High Court has decided to grant bail to 32 people involved in a 35-year-old case of caste violence in Agra. The order was issued by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav on August 28, marking a significant turn in a long-standing legal battle.

Initially sentenced to five years in prison by an Agra court on May 28, the appellants—including a 95-year-old man—argued that they had been falsely implicated and that there were contradictions in witness testimonies that were overlooked during the trial.

Highlighting their age and health issues, the counsel successfully argued for bail, stressing that these individuals did not misuse their bail during the original trial phase. The appeal's full resolution is expected to be further delayed, prompting the decision for bail until the process concludes.