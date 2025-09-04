Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail in 35-Year-Old Agra Caste Violence Case

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to 32 individuals convicted in a caste violence case dating back to 1990 in Agra. The decision came after a criminal appeal and highlighted the trial court's misinterpretations and the appellants' age and health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:58 IST
Allahabad High Court Grants Bail in 35-Year-Old Agra Caste Violence Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has decided to grant bail to 32 people involved in a 35-year-old case of caste violence in Agra. The order was issued by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav on August 28, marking a significant turn in a long-standing legal battle.

Initially sentenced to five years in prison by an Agra court on May 28, the appellants—including a 95-year-old man—argued that they had been falsely implicated and that there were contradictions in witness testimonies that were overlooked during the trial.

Highlighting their age and health issues, the counsel successfully argued for bail, stressing that these individuals did not misuse their bail during the original trial phase. The appeal's full resolution is expected to be further delayed, prompting the decision for bail until the process concludes.

TRENDING

1
Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

 India
2
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

 Global
3
India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

 India
4
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025