UN Experts Warn as Russia Ends Cooperation with European Anti-Torture Body

Two UN Special Rapporteurs have issued strong criticism of the Russian Federation’s decision to end its cooperation with the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT), warning that the move could conceal widespread abuse in detention facilities.

Withdrawal Raises Serious Concerns

Alice Jill Edwards, Special Rapporteur on Torture, and Mariana Katzarova, Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Russian Federation, described Russia’s announcement as a dangerous step backward.

“External visiting bodies such as the European Committee are a basic safeguard to protect against abuses in prisons and other places where people are confined,” the experts said. “Russia’s decision raises red flags about what is going on behind bars.”

The experts stressed that the CPT, which conducts independent inspections of prisons and other detention facilities across Europe, plays a vital role in preventing torture and ill-treatment. Russia’s decision effectively eliminates one of the few international oversight mechanisms still available to monitor its prison system.

Documented Abuse and “Black Holes”

The Special Rapporteurs recalled that they and other human rights bodies have consistently documented serious abuses within Russia’s extensive prison network. These include allegations of widespread and systematic torture against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war held by Russian forces and affiliated authorities.

“The ongoing denial of access to international observers, including our own mandates, and now this latest move by Russia to close the door to such inspections entirely, raises grave concerns about the treatment of detainees in custody,” the experts said.

They described Russia’s prisons and detention centres in occupied Ukrainian territories as “black holes” where violations go unreported and unpunished.

Legal Obligations Remain

Despite Russia’s withdrawal from the CPT mechanism, the experts underscored that its international legal obligations remain unchanged. Under international law, the prohibition of torture is absolute, with no exceptions under war or emergency.

“We remind all Russian authorities that torture is absolutely prohibited in all circumstances. All violations must be investigated and perpetrators prosecuted and punished,” Edwards and Katzarova emphasized.

Broader Context: Russia and Human Rights Treaties

Russia ratified the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Other Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in 1998. By withdrawing, it will no longer allow CPT inspections of its detention facilities.

This follows Russia’s exit from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in September 2022, which ended oversight by the European Court of Human Rights. With both mechanisms now closed, detainees in Russia and occupied territories lose critical avenues for international protection.

Global Repercussions

Human rights advocates warn that Russia’s decision could embolden further violations in a prison system already criticized for overcrowding, harsh conditions, and lack of accountability. For detainees, particularly political prisoners and Ukrainian civilians held in occupied territories, the lack of oversight significantly heightens risks of abuse.

The Special Rapporteurs concluded that the international community must remain vigilant: “Closing doors to independent scrutiny does not remove Russia’s obligations. It only increases the urgency of global attention to the plight of those held in detention.”