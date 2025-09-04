Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Advocates Swift Welfare Action at Gorakhnath Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of ensuring government welfare benefits reach all eligible citizens, during a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple. He directly addressed grievances from citizens, particularly concerning housing and medical issues, urging officials to prioritize swift and transparent resolutions.

Updated: 04-09-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:57 IST
In a decisive move to advance public welfare, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure government support reaches every eligible citizen. Speaking at a Janata Darshan in Gorakhnath Temple, Adityanath emphasized speedy resolution of issues related to medical treatment and housing.

Adityanath personally engaged with attendees, listening to the grievances of nearly 250 people, with a significant focus on women. He assured the audience of timely, transparent solutions, highlighting government accountability in addressing public concerns.

The Chief Minister took particular note of issues like housing obstruction and land grabbing, instructing strict legal action against offenders. He also guaranteed financial aid for serious medical treatments, reflecting the government's commitment to citizen welfare and effective issue resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

