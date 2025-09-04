Fake Cops' Heist: Businessman Duped of Rs 10.5 Lakh

Police have detained two individuals for posing as officers and making off with Rs 10.5 lakh from a businessman at Bandra Terminus. A GRP woman assistant sub-inspector was also arrested for her part in the crime, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The heist unfolded on Monday, leading to the suspension of Bandra railway station's senior inspector upon discovering the ASI's involvement. The plot was orchestrated by Zahir Ahmed, who lured businessman Vikas Gupta to the terminus under the guise of a business deal.

Two accomplices, Nilesh Kalsulkar and Pravin Shukla, masqueraded as cops and intimidated Gupta, subsequently fleeing with his bag of cash. Prompt investigation, aided by CCTV analysis, led to their capture and exposed the complicity of the ASI, resulting in her arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)