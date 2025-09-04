Left Menu

Fake Cops' Heist: Businessman Duped of Rs 10.5 Lakh

Police arrested two men who impersonated as policemen to steal Rs 10.5 lakh from businessman Vikas Gupta at Bandra Terminus. A GRP woman assistant sub-inspector was also apprehended for her involvement. The senior inspector at Bandra railway police was suspended following the revelation of the ASI's involvement.

Police have detained two individuals for posing as officers and making off with Rs 10.5 lakh from a businessman at Bandra Terminus. A GRP woman assistant sub-inspector was also arrested for her part in the crime, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The heist unfolded on Monday, leading to the suspension of Bandra railway station's senior inspector upon discovering the ASI's involvement. The plot was orchestrated by Zahir Ahmed, who lured businessman Vikas Gupta to the terminus under the guise of a business deal.

Two accomplices, Nilesh Kalsulkar and Pravin Shukla, masqueraded as cops and intimidated Gupta, subsequently fleeing with his bag of cash. Prompt investigation, aided by CCTV analysis, led to their capture and exposed the complicity of the ASI, resulting in her arrest.

