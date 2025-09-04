Great Nicobar Project Sparks Debate Over Tribal Rights and Ecological Impact

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over the alleged violation of the Forest Rights Act in the clearance process of the controversial Great Nicobar Project. In a letter to Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, he urged the government to ensure the project complies with legal and constitutional requirements.

The opposition has pointed out that the project—a Rs 72,000-crore initiative including a transhipment port, airport, township, and power plant—may displace local tribes such as the Nicobarese and Shompens, without adequate consultation or consent. These communities are worried about further marginalization and loss of their ancestral lands.

Former Congress environment minister Jairam Ramesh and Congress whip Manickam Tagore have joined Gandhi in calling for a review. They demand that the Forest Rights Act be fully respected and accuse the project of sidestepping crucial consent from affected communities. The issue has sparked a broader debate about development priorities and ecological conservation.

