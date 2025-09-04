Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide on Unified Online Gaming Act Challenges

The Centre wants to transfer cases disputing the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 from three high courts to the Supreme Court to avoid inconsistent rulings. The Act, which faces challenges on several constitutional grounds, seeks to regulate online gaming while protecting citizens from financial harm.

Updated: 04-09-2025 15:54 IST
The Indian government is seeking to consolidate legal challenges against the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 by moving them to the Supreme Court. This move aims to standardize decisions and prevent conflicting rulings from multiple high courts.

The Act, which aims to regulate online gaming to protect users, is being contested on constitutional grounds. Key issues include potential violations of Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and 21 of the Indian Constitution, which pertain to equality, the right to practice professions, and the right to life and liberty.

The legislation, which was swiftly passed in August 2025, bans real-money online games, regardless of their classification as either skill or chance-based, and criminalizes their offering or playing. The Supreme Court's decision will have significant implications for the future of online gaming regulation in India.

