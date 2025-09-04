Left Menu

Judge in MP Receives Rs 500 Crore Extortion Threat

A judge in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district was threatened with murder unless she paid Rs 500 crore. The threat, sent by a self-proclaimed notorious dacoit, was addressed to JMFC Mohini Bhadauria. Police have registered a case and are investigating the sender's claim of association with a criminal gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:18 IST
Judge in MP Receives Rs 500 Crore Extortion Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's judicial community is on high alert after a judge in Rewa district received an extortion letter demanding Rs 500 crore under the threat of murder. The letter, addressed to Judicial Magistrate First Class Mohini Bhadauria, was delivered by speed post, officials said Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh confirmed that the sender identified himself as a notorious dacoit, threatening dire consequences if the demand was not met. A case has been registered by Suhagi police under section 308 (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The extortionist, allegedly from a gang led by the infamous dacoit Hanuman, instructed the judge to deliver the amount personally in Baraga, UP, by September 1's end. A police team has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh for further investigation as inconsistencies about the sender's identity emerge.

TRENDING

1
Justice Shalinder Kaur Bids Farewell to Delhi High Court

Justice Shalinder Kaur Bids Farewell to Delhi High Court

 India
2
Indian Railways Set for Transformation with New JV

Indian Railways Set for Transformation with New JV

 India
3
Karnataka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold local body polls using ballot papers instead of EVMs: Minister.

Karnataka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold loc...

 India
4
Security Scare as Jannik Sinner's Bag Nearly Snatched at U.S. Open

Security Scare as Jannik Sinner's Bag Nearly Snatched at U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025