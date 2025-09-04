Judge in MP Receives Rs 500 Crore Extortion Threat

Madhya Pradesh's judicial community is on high alert after a judge in Rewa district received an extortion letter demanding Rs 500 crore under the threat of murder. The letter, addressed to Judicial Magistrate First Class Mohini Bhadauria, was delivered by speed post, officials said Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh confirmed that the sender identified himself as a notorious dacoit, threatening dire consequences if the demand was not met. A case has been registered by Suhagi police under section 308 (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The extortionist, allegedly from a gang led by the infamous dacoit Hanuman, instructed the judge to deliver the amount personally in Baraga, UP, by September 1's end. A police team has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh for further investigation as inconsistencies about the sender's identity emerge.