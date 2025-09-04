Left Menu

Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

A legal plea seeks to investigate the inclusion of Sonia Gandhi's name on the electoral rolls in 1980, three years before she became an Indian citizen. Concerns about potential forgery and document discrepancies have been raised, with a call for police investigation to determine the authenticity of the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:29 IST
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

A plea submitted on Tuesday calls for an investigation into the alleged premature inclusion of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name on the electoral rolls, before she became an Indian citizen. The application, filed before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, requests a police probe to clarify the matter.

Senior advocate Pavan Narang, representing complainant Vikas Tripathi, highlighted discrepancies in the timeline, noting Gandhi became a citizen in 1983, yet her name appeared in the 1980 electoral roll. Narang stressed the necessity of citizen status for such inclusion, raising questions about possible forgery.

The plea aims to compel police to investigate, with Narang suggesting a notice be issued for a status report in the interim. The case will be reviewed on September 10, as authorities consider the implications of the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

