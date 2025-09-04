Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

A plea submitted on Tuesday calls for an investigation into the alleged premature inclusion of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name on the electoral rolls, before she became an Indian citizen. The application, filed before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, requests a police probe to clarify the matter.

Senior advocate Pavan Narang, representing complainant Vikas Tripathi, highlighted discrepancies in the timeline, noting Gandhi became a citizen in 1983, yet her name appeared in the 1980 electoral roll. Narang stressed the necessity of citizen status for such inclusion, raising questions about possible forgery.

The plea aims to compel police to investigate, with Narang suggesting a notice be issued for a status report in the interim. The case will be reviewed on September 10, as authorities consider the implications of the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)