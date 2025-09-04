Left Menu

Water Tribunals and Conservation: Key Initiatives Unveiled

The Krishna and Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunals are crucial in addressing inter-state water disputes in India. Director N Ashok Babu highlights ongoing water conservation efforts, including Jal Shakti initiatives, afforestation, and aquifer mapping, while underscoring the importance of equitable water-sharing across states through various government programs.

The Krishna and Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunals are at various stages of hearings, according to National Water Mission Director N Ashok Babu. Speaking at the FKCCI India CSR and Sustainability Awards, he emphasized the tribunals' role in resolving water-sharing conflicts involving states like Karnataka.

He highlighted significant water conservation efforts, noting the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Catch the Rain' campaign's success in increasing water tables by 11.36 billion cubic meters. Additionally, over two crore water conservation and 142 crore afforestation activities have been completed, enhancing resource management efforts.

Importance was placed on ongoing projects such as dam rehabilitation, aquifer mapping, and flagship initiatives like Namami Gange. The commitment to sustainable resource management was reaffirmed, addressing issues of overexploitation and water efficiency across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

