China's navy embarked on a routine patrol in the South China Sea, according to a spokesperson from its Southern Theatre Command. The announcement, made on Thursday, accused the Philippines of undermining regional peace through joint patrols with Australia, Canada, and the United States.

The Philippines recently concluded a series of joint maritime exercises with the three allied nations in the contested waters. The drills included anti-submarine warfare, logistics operations, and personnel exchanges, underscoring the interoperability and coordination efforts among the four countries.

Philippine Armed Forces Chief General Romeo Brawner affirmed that the activities demonstrated a collective commitment to safeguarding maritime territories and maintaining a rules-based international order. Meanwhile, the Chinese navy's presence, as observed by the Philippine forces, highlights the continued geopolitical tensions in the region.