Unraveling the Enigma: The Case of the Missing Man and Marshland Mystery

The perplexing case of Vijil, suspected to have died from a drug overdose five years ago, remains unsolved. Arrests of two friends led to confessions of burial, yet searches in marshlands have found no remains. Vijil's parents dispute these claims, hinting at possible foul play.

The mystery of Vijil's disappearance and suspected death five years ago continues to intrigue and frustrate authorities. Arrests of two of his friends by the Kozhikode police have added layers to the complex tale.

Nikhil and Deepesh, apprehended on charges of secretly burying Vijil after an alleged drug overdose, have made revelations that shock and unsettle. Despite their confessions, extensive searches have yet to yield any remains in the marshlands of Nadakavu, where Vijil was reportedly buried.

Amidst conflicting narratives, Vijil's parents challenge the drug overdose theory, suggesting a darker fate for their son. As investigations resume, the disappearance represents an enigma in local crime history, stirring emotions and questions that demand answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

