Half of Indian Ministers Face Criminal Charges, Report Reveals

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms reveals that nearly 47% of Indian ministers face criminal charges, some severe. The report coincides with the introduction of bills aiming to disqualify ministers detained for over 30 days on serious charges. Additionally, it highlights the financial wealth of these ministers.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has unveiled a report that raises concerns regarding the integrity of political office-bearers in India. According to the report, nearly 47% of ministers across the country have declared criminal cases, including serious offenses such as murder and kidnapping. This analysis coincides with the government's efforts to introduce bills that seek the removal of ministers detained for over 30 days on severe criminal charges.

The ADR's examination included affidavits from 643 ministers spanning 27 state assemblies, three Union Territories, and the Union Council of Ministers. Alarmingly, 302 ministers face criminal cases, with 174 grappling with serious charges. The report highlights disparities across political lines, with the Telugu Desam Party featuring the highest proportion of ministers with criminal charges.

In addition to the criminal backgrounds, the report sheds light on the significant financial assets held by these ministers, with an average worth of Rs 37.21 crore. India houses several billionaire ministers, mostly concentrated in the BJP, Congress, and TDP cabinets. ADR's findings serve as a critical reminder of the intertwined issues of wealth and accountability in Indian politics.

