Criminal Trial Looms Over Jagersfontein Tailings Dam Collapse of 2022

The South African government has confirmed that criminal proceedings will begin on 10 September 2025 in connection with the catastrophic collapse of the Jagersfontein Fine Tailings Storage Facility (FTSF), a mining disaster that devastated the Free State town three years ago.

The case, which will first be heard in the Jagersfontein Magistrate’s Court before being transferred to a higher court, represents a critical step in holding those responsible for the tragedy to account.

A Tragedy That Shook a Community

The collapse of the FTSF in September 2022 released a torrent of toxic mine tailings — the by-products of mineral extraction — across Jagersfontein. The event claimed two lives, with one individual still missing, and left widespread destruction in its wake.

Entire sections of the town’s infrastructure were destroyed, including houses, roads, and community facilities. The deluge also smothered large tracts of agricultural and natural land, leaving farms and surrounding watercourses polluted with waste material.

The disaster forced an urgent humanitarian response. Government departments, NGOs, and local stakeholders mobilized to assist residents, rescue livestock, and provide emergency relief.

Investigations Into the Collapse

In the aftermath, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) launched a dual-track investigation.

The DWS Dam Safety Regulation Directorate commissioned an in-depth technical study, enlisting geotechnical and hydraulic engineers from the University of Pretoria and the University of the Witwatersrand . Their site visits and structural assessments identified critical failures in dam management and maintenance practices.

At the same time, Environmental Management Inspectorates from both departments carried out a joint inquiry into the environmental and regulatory breaches.

The findings culminated in a criminal case docket, which was referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Bloemfontein. The NPA subsequently decided to prosecute those deemed responsible.

Rehabilitation and Recovery Efforts

While the legal process moves forward, rehabilitation of Jagersfontein continues. According to a joint departmental statement issued Wednesday:

Damaged infrastructure — including homes, schools, and roads — has been repaired.

Environmental cleanup and land restoration programmes are ongoing.

The mining company, Jagersfontein Developments, is providing funding for rehabilitation, working alongside state entities and specialist organisations.

The DFFE has taken the lead in coordinating long-term environmental restoration, ensuring that farmland, ecosystems, and watercourses are gradually returned to safe and productive use.

Accountability and Justice

The upcoming trial is seen as a landmark case for South Africa’s mining sector. For years, communities have raised concerns about the safety of mine residue deposits and tailings dams, which often sit close to towns and agricultural areas.

Government officials emphasized that the case demonstrates their determination to hold those responsible accountable.

“Government remains committed to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable, while continuing to support the long-term rehabilitation of the community and environment affected by the disaster,” the departments said.

Looking Ahead

As the trial begins, the focus will be on uncovering the failures that led to the disaster and determining whether regulatory breaches, negligence, or criminal conduct were to blame.

For the people of Jagersfontein, the court proceedings represent not only a pursuit of justice but also an opportunity for the tragedy to catalyze greater safety standards in mining operations across South Africa.