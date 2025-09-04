Left Menu

High Drama in Panvel: Hostage Crisis Over Property Dispute

A tense hostage crisis unfolded in Panvel, near Mumbai, where Soban Babulal Mahato took his family hostage over a property dispute, injuring four policemen in the process. The standoff lasted several hours before police overpowered and arrested Mahato, who faces charges of attempted murder and assault.

  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident in Panvel city, near Mumbai, a 35-year-old man took members of his family hostage over a property dispute, attacking police officers who attempted to intervene, officials reported Thursday.

The incident unfolded late Wednesday night when the suspect, Soban Babulal Mahato, recently released on bail for a 2018 murder case, stormed into his brother's home, wielding sharp weapons. Holding his own parents, brother, and other relatives, including minors, hostage, Mahato threatened their lives if police intervened.

After initial negotiations failed, a showdown ensued as Mahato attacked officers with sharp objects, injuring four. A tactical police operation eventually saw the door breached and Mahato subdued, freeing the hostages. The injured policemen received treatment, and Mahato now faces serious charges, including attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

