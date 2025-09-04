Left Menu

Brazen Robbery: Businessman Attacked with Chilli Powder and Looted

A businessman was robbed by unidentified criminals in Bistupur, using chilli powder to snatch Rs 30 lakh. Police initiated an investigation, checking CCTV footage. JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy and Chamber of Commerce president Vijay Anand Moonka expressed concern, demanding urgent action against the rising crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a brazen daylight robbery, a businessman was attacked and relieved of Rs 30 lakh by unknown criminals who used chilli powder to blind him. The audacious heist took place in the Gurudwara bustee area under the Bistupur police station. Police have launched a detailed probe to catch the culprits.

The victim, Saket Agiwal, was en route to deposit the hefty sum in a bank when four assailants intercepted him on his scooter. With a strategic sprinkle of chilli powder, they managed to incapacitate him briefly, snatching his cash and fleeing the scene. The crime occurred just a short distance from Agiwal's residence.

Authorities, including SP Kumar Shivashish and Bistupur OC Umesh Thakur, are examining CCTV footage to trace the culprits. Local JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy visited the crime spot, voicing his dismay over recurrent looting incidents. The Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for swift justice, fearing escalating crime impacts business confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

