Mining mafia destroying Aravali hills, looting public resources: Surjewala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:56 IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday alleged large-scale illegal mining in Haryana's Aravalli region, claiming it has caused massive environmental damage and huge losses to the state exchequer.

The Rajya Sabha MP charged that the ''mining mafia'' was openly looting public resources and destroying the Aravalli hills, with little concern for the environment.

The Congress general secretary said the Enforcement Directorate has revealed that illegal mining in the Dadum hills of the Aravalli region has not only harmed the environment but also defrauded the government treasury of Rs 1,200 crore.

Five people had lost their lives in a mining-related accident in the Tosham area in the past, but alleged no effective action was taken even after the tragedy, he said on X.

He further alleged that around 383 hectares of Aravalli hills in Charkhi Dadri district was facing destruction due to illegal mining and that it was continuing under political protection.

Surjewala said locals were living in fear due to night-long mining activity, heavy machinery noise and constant movement of vehicles. Houses were developing cracks and people were experiencing tremors, but complaints were being ignored, he charged while slamming the BJP government for failing to stop illegal mining and endangering both the environment and the lives of people.

