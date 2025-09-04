Illegal Constructions: A Legal Battle in Faridabad's Deemed Forest Land

A report by the Central Empowered Committee reveals the extent of unauthorized structures over 780 acres of deemed forest land in Faridabad, violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. Structures include farmhouses and government buildings, raising legal and environmental concerns.

Demolitions following court orders reduced human activity, aiding regional vegetation recovery. However, resident unrest highlights the challenge of balancing enforcement and community needs, especially in densely inhabited areas.

The committee's report also casts a critical eye on government department violations and stresses keeping future constructions aligned with conservation laws, urging fast-tracked approvals and ecologically sensitive planning.

