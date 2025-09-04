Left Menu

Illegal Constructions: A Legal Battle in Faridabad's Deemed Forest Land

Over 6,800 unauthorized structures have sprung up on 780 acres of deemed forest land in Faridabad, Hin violation of conservation laws. The Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee highlights continued illegal constructions and challenges in demolition drives, amidst residents' fears and government department violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A report by the Central Empowered Committee reveals the extent of unauthorized structures over 780 acres of deemed forest land in Faridabad, violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. Structures include farmhouses and government buildings, raising legal and environmental concerns.

Demolitions following court orders reduced human activity, aiding regional vegetation recovery. However, resident unrest highlights the challenge of balancing enforcement and community needs, especially in densely inhabited areas.

The committee's report also casts a critical eye on government department violations and stresses keeping future constructions aligned with conservation laws, urging fast-tracked approvals and ecologically sensitive planning.

