Coal Ministry honors top mines; launches CCO dashboard, green finance frameworks

The Ministry of Coal today celebrated the country’s best-performing coal and lignite mines at the Star Rating Award Ceremony, spotlighting leaders in safety, environmental stewardship, scientific mining, productivity, and community welfare. Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy presented the Five-Star Awards in the presence of MoS Satish Chandra Dubey and Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt, calling the programme “a benchmark for responsible mining” and urging every operation to strive for Five-Star status.

Transparency push: new CCO website and live dashboard

To deepen public accountability, the Ministry also unveiled a redesigned Coal Controller’s Organisation (CCO) website with an interactive dashboard. The platform centralizes certifications, star-rating outcomes, inspections, compliance status, and mine-level environmental and safety indicators—improving data visibility for citizens, investors, and state regulators.

Awards beyond production: safety, environment, and people

While recognizing output and operational excellence, this year’s citations placed equal weight on:

Zero-harm safety culture (lost-time injury frequency reductions, emergency preparedness)

Environmental management (overburden handling, water stewardship, dust and emission control)

Scientific mining (geotech monitoring, digital mine planning, collision-avoidance, fatigue-detection)

Community outcomes (rehabilitation & resettlement, healthcare, skilling, local enterprise support)

Certificates were also issued to high-performing mines that made significant year-on-year improvements, reinforcing the Ministry’s “comply, improve, excel” ladder.

Innovation spotlight: CCUS hackathon winners

Underscoring the sector’s decarbonization pathway, the ceremony honored winners of the Hackathon on Carbon Capture, Utilisation & Storage (CCUS) and R&D. The shortlisted solutions target low-cost post-combustion capture, mine-methane utilization, carbon-mineralization in overburden, and process heat electrification—bridging pilots to scale in hard-to-abate operations.

Two new frameworks for a just, green transition

L.I.V.E.S — a practitioner’s playbook for responsible and sustainable mine closure : end-of-life planning, landform design, hydrology restoration, biodiversity recovery, community transition plans, and post-closure monitoring aligned with global standards.

ARTHA — a green financing framework to channel public and private capital into repurposing closed and reclaimed sites (renewables, pumped hydro, agro-forestry, eco-tourism, logistics parks), with outcome metrics on jobs, emissions avoided, and ecosystem services.

Ministerial messages: reform with results

G. Kishan Reddy congratulated winners and pressed for coal gasification, high-efficiency low-emission technologies, and quality upgrades via washeries to cut emissions while adding value. He called on industry to build export-grade capabilities, reduce import dependence, and embed innovation “to match global benchmarks.” MoS Satish Chandra Dubey stressed that responsible mining must give equal priority to environment, scientific closure, and community welfare, advocating replication of best practices nationwide. Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt noted India’s historic milestone of 1+ billion tonnes of coal production and supply last year, framing star ratings as a catalyst for continuous improvement—“beyond compliance”—toward a self-reliant, Viksit Bharat.

People, planet, prosperity: the broader lens

The event highlighted the sector’s pivot from a narrow production focus to a triple-bottom-line agenda:

People: worker safety, skill upgradation, healthcare, Good Samaritan recognition, and livelihood diversification around mines.

Planet: progressive mine closure, large-scale afforestation , water-positive operations, ambient air quality management, and just-transition planning with communities.

Prosperity: productivity gains through automation and data, supply reliability for the grid and industry, and green-finance access for repurposing assets.

A cultural performance by specially-abled children underscored the ceremony’s emphasis on inclusion and dignity, drawing a standing ovation from the audience of public-sector leaders, private miners, technology providers, and state officials.

Why the star ratings matter now

The star-rating programme is evolving into a national scoreboard for mining excellence. Coupled with the new CCO dashboard, independent audits, and outcome-based financing (via ARTHA), it creates clear incentives to:

Prevent fatalities and incidents through systems engineering; Accelerate decarbonization with CCUS, gasification, and quality upgrades; Deliver credible mine closures that restore land and livelihoods; and Raise global competitiveness while maintaining energy security.

As the Ministry reiterated, “Reform, Perform, Transform” is not a slogan but a duty—and today’s awardees set the bar for the sector to follow.