UK Withdraws Support for Proposed Global Defence Bank
Britain has decided not to back the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank (DSRB), a proposed multilateral defence initiative aimed at creating a global state-backed lender for rearming countries. Despite strong international interest, UK officials expressed concerns about the bank's alignment with the government's defence spending goals.
The initiative aims to raise 100 billion pounds for defence projects globally, particularly for nations lacking access to affordable finance. Despite not garnering UK support, the DSRB continues to draw interest from a variety of countries including all G7 nations, demonstrating a keen global interest in exploring new financial mechanisms for strengthening defence capabilities.
