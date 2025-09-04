Left Menu

UK Withdraws Support for Proposed Global Defence Bank

Britain has decided not to back the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank (DSRB), a proposed multilateral defence initiative aimed at creating a global state-backed lender for rearming countries. Despite strong international interest, UK officials expressed concerns about the bank's alignment with the government's defence spending goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:00 IST
UK Withdraws Support for Proposed Global Defence Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, Britain has announced that it will not support the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB), a proposed multilateral initiative aimed at establishing a global state-backed lender to assist nations with defence funding.

The UK Treasury confirmed that the government will not participate in the DSRB, a decision that came ahead of a major meeting planned in London where 41 countries were invited to discuss the funding structure of the bank.

The initiative aims to raise 100 billion pounds for defence projects globally, particularly for nations lacking access to affordable finance. Despite not garnering UK support, the DSRB continues to draw interest from a variety of countries including all G7 nations, demonstrating a keen global interest in exploring new financial mechanisms for strengthening defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025