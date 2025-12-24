Left Menu

Emmanuel Macron and NATO Chief Discuss Ukraine's Future

French President Emmanuel Macron recently met with NATO chief Mark Rutte to discuss ongoing efforts in Ukraine, reaffirming their commitment to solid security guarantees. Their Paris meeting in January aims to build on the Coalition of the Willing's work towards ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he held discussions with NATO chief Mark Rutte regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Their conversation focused on the continued efforts of the Coalition of the Willing.

Macron revealed these updates on social media platform X, highlighting that starting in January, they will reconvene in Paris to advance the initiatives previously set in motion. The core aim remains providing Ukraine with solid security guarantees as a cornerstone for achieving lasting peace.

Macron emphasized the importance of these actions, underlining that ensuring Ukraine's security is vital for both regional stability and broader global peace efforts.

