Emmanuel Macron and NATO Chief Discuss Ukraine's Future

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he held discussions with NATO chief Mark Rutte regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Their conversation focused on the continued efforts of the Coalition of the Willing.

Macron revealed these updates on social media platform X, highlighting that starting in January, they will reconvene in Paris to advance the initiatives previously set in motion. The core aim remains providing Ukraine with solid security guarantees as a cornerstone for achieving lasting peace.

Macron emphasized the importance of these actions, underlining that ensuring Ukraine's security is vital for both regional stability and broader global peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)