Maharashtra's Campaign for Farmer Welfare: A 50 Lakh Beneficiary Promise
Maharashtra launches a fortnight-long 'Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita Seva Pakhwada' campaign to benefit 50 lakh people, focusing on farmers and road access. The initiative includes surveying and legalizing homes on government land. It emphasizes electricity, water, and road access to farms with MLA-led committees at district levels.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced a significant welfare campaign aimed at benefiting 50 lakh people, especially farmers, with initiatives such as road access and legalizing residential encroachments.
The 'Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita Seva Pakhwada' will be inaugurated in Pune by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, focusing on the establishment of farm roads and providing essential services like water, electricity, and road connections to farmers' fields.
The campaign runs from September 17 to October 2, featuring initiatives like legal titles for homes on government land and tree planting along farm roads. District-level committees, led by MLAs, will address local issues, reflecting the government's policy to ensure basic amenities for rural communities.
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Praises Devendra Fadnavis for Resolving Maratha Quota Crisis
Solution found in interests of Maratha community: CM Devendra Fadnavis after activist Manoj Jarange calls off fast.
We conveyed the legal issues involved in activist Manoj Jarange's demands to him: CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Over 5 crore people will come to Mumbai if CM Devendra Fadnavis doesn't listen to demand of Marathas: Manoj Jarange.
Some misconception among OBCs over reservation to Marathas, but it is misplaced: CM Devendra Fadnavis.