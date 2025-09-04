Maharashtra's Campaign for Farmer Welfare: A 50 Lakh Beneficiary Promise

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced a significant welfare campaign aimed at benefiting 50 lakh people, especially farmers, with initiatives such as road access and legalizing residential encroachments.

The 'Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita Seva Pakhwada' will be inaugurated in Pune by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, focusing on the establishment of farm roads and providing essential services like water, electricity, and road connections to farmers' fields.

The campaign runs from September 17 to October 2, featuring initiatives like legal titles for homes on government land and tree planting along farm roads. District-level committees, led by MLAs, will address local issues, reflecting the government's policy to ensure basic amenities for rural communities.