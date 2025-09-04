AASU's Fierce 11-Hour Protest Against Citizenship Order
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) staged an 11-hour protest against the Indian government's order under the Foreigners Act, allowing minority communities from neighboring countries to remain in India without valid documents. They demanded the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and highlighted concerns about migrant impact on Assam.
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) mounted an intense 11-hour protest on Thursday, expressing opposition to the Centre's recent directive under the Foreigners Act. The order permits minority communities from nations like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to stay in India without official documentation. AASU demands the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) be repealed.
The students' union staged demonstrations at district headquarters across the state, calling for the expulsion of all foreigners, including fundamentalist elements. The Centre's order pertains to minorities—Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians—who entered the country before December 31, 2024, escaping persecution.
AASU President Utpal Sarma criticized the order as "communal and anti-Assamese," warning of the threat to the state's indigenous future. Highlighting the pivotal Assam Accord cut-off of March 25, 1971, Sarma accused the government of betrayal, extending the timeline further. He emphasized ongoing concerns about incomplete border fencing and plans continued protests.
