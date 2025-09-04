Diplomatic Tensions: Iran and Australia Face Off Over Arson Allegations

In a rising diplomatic row, Iran announced on Thursday that it has "downgraded" its relations with Australia. This move came after the Australian government expelled the Iranian ambassador over accusations linking Tehran to antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

The IRNA news agency reported Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, stating that the Australian ambassador has left Iran, although Iran's consulate in Australia remains operational to assist Iranian citizens. Baghaei criticized Australia's actions as "unreasonable," rejecting the antisemitic allegations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese severed diplomatic relations with Iran following Australian intelligence reports. These reports accused Iran of orchestrating attacks on Jewish sites. However, Mike Burgess, head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, noted no direct involvement of Iranian diplomats in Australia, leaving the evidence of Iran's role undisclosed.

