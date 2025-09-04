Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat Raises Concerns Over Chhattisgarh Women's Commission Handling of Tribal Women Complaint

In a letter to the Chhattisgarh women's commission, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat expressed concern over the handling of a complaint by tribal women against Bajrang Dal members. The women, accompanied by nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, faced charges of forced conversion and trafficking. Karat criticized the commission's questions and lack of action.

Updated: 04-09-2025 20:17 IST
Brinda Karat, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has voiced concerns regarding the Chhattisgarh women's commission's approach to a complaint filed by tribal women from Narayanpur against Bajrang Dal members. The women, who were with nuns accused of forced conversion and trafficking, found themselves under scrutiny.

Karat, in her letter to the commission, highlighted the pressure faced by the complainants during their interactions. She criticized the panel's questions, which seemed to imply that the women were at fault, and underscored the absence of an FIR despite available video evidence implicating the accused.

Furthermore, Karat urged the commission to maintain its impartiality and ensure that formal charges are filed swiftly. She stressed the importance of supporting the victims, who lack the resources to fight the allegations, and called for disciplinary actions against erring police officials.

