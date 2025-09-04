CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat Raises Concerns Over Chhattisgarh Women's Commission Handling of Tribal Women Complaint

Brinda Karat, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has voiced concerns regarding the Chhattisgarh women's commission's approach to a complaint filed by tribal women from Narayanpur against Bajrang Dal members. The women, who were with nuns accused of forced conversion and trafficking, found themselves under scrutiny.

Karat, in her letter to the commission, highlighted the pressure faced by the complainants during their interactions. She criticized the panel's questions, which seemed to imply that the women were at fault, and underscored the absence of an FIR despite available video evidence implicating the accused.

Furthermore, Karat urged the commission to maintain its impartiality and ensure that formal charges are filed swiftly. She stressed the importance of supporting the victims, who lack the resources to fight the allegations, and called for disciplinary actions against erring police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)