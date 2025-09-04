Left Menu

Gojek Co-Founder's Arrest Unveils $115 Million Corruption Saga

Nadiem Anwar Makarim, co-founder of Gojek, has been arrested for his alleged role in a $115 million corruption scandal tied to the Indonesian government's procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for schools. The project's focus was on digitizing remote-area schools during the pandemic with underperforming results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:40 IST
Gojek Co-Founder's Arrest Unveils $115 Million Corruption Saga
corruption
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Nadiem Anwar Makarim, co-founder of the Indonesian tech giant Gojek, was arrested Thursday amid a corruption scandal involving $115 million linked to the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for schools.

Makarim, who served as education minister when the alleged offenses occurred, was apprehended after an interview with the Attorney General's Office. The investigation scrutinizes his role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools transitioned to remote learning.

Despite the project's ambitious goal of providing digital resources to remote schools, it faced criticism for prioritizing Chromebooks, deemed ineffective in areas with limited internet access. Makarim, alongside three other suspects, stands accused of manipulating the procurement process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Drone Launch Site

Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Drone Launch Site

 Russia
2
Yamuna's Deluge: Civil Lines Submerged and Relief Efforts Scrutinized

Yamuna's Deluge: Civil Lines Submerged and Relief Efforts Scrutinized

 India
3
Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

 Global
4
Shreya Ghoshal to Ignite Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with Grand Performance

Shreya Ghoshal to Ignite Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with Grand Performan...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025