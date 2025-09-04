Gojek Co-Founder's Arrest Unveils $115 Million Corruption Saga

Nadiem Anwar Makarim, co-founder of the Indonesian tech giant Gojek, was arrested Thursday amid a corruption scandal involving $115 million linked to the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for schools.

Makarim, who served as education minister when the alleged offenses occurred, was apprehended after an interview with the Attorney General's Office. The investigation scrutinizes his role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools transitioned to remote learning.

Despite the project's ambitious goal of providing digital resources to remote schools, it faced criticism for prioritizing Chromebooks, deemed ineffective in areas with limited internet access. Makarim, alongside three other suspects, stands accused of manipulating the procurement process.

(With inputs from agencies.)