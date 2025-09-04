Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Honour Killing: IAS Aspirant's Death Unveiled

A 24-year-old IAS aspirant, Manvi Mishra, was allegedly killed by her brother with her mother's help in a case of honour killing. The murder was initially disguised as a suicide. The motive was her marriage against family wishes. Both accused have been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:07 IST
Tragic Tale of Honour Killing: IAS Aspirant's Death Unveiled
An IAS aspirant was allegedly killed by her differently abled brother, with the involvement of their mother, in what police suspect to be a tragic case of honour killing. The police confirmed the arrest of the two accused after forensic evidence pointed to foul play.

The family tried to portray the death as a suicide, but inconsistencies emerged. The bullet wound suggested otherwise, with forensic experts noting that the bullet had entered the victim's head from the left side, contradicting the position of the pistol found in her right hand.

Investigations revealed that the motive for the crime was linked to Manvi Mishra's marriage to Abhinav Katiyar, a government school principal, which had met with her family's disapproval. Her brother confessed to the crime, leading to the arrest of both him and their mother for conspiring in the murder.

