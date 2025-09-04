Tragic Tale of Honour Killing: IAS Aspirant's Death Unveiled

An IAS aspirant was allegedly killed by her differently abled brother, with the involvement of their mother, in what police suspect to be a tragic case of honour killing. The police confirmed the arrest of the two accused after forensic evidence pointed to foul play.

The family tried to portray the death as a suicide, but inconsistencies emerged. The bullet wound suggested otherwise, with forensic experts noting that the bullet had entered the victim's head from the left side, contradicting the position of the pistol found in her right hand.

Investigations revealed that the motive for the crime was linked to Manvi Mishra's marriage to Abhinav Katiyar, a government school principal, which had met with her family's disapproval. Her brother confessed to the crime, leading to the arrest of both him and their mother for conspiring in the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)