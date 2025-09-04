Rajasthan's Rescue Ramp-up: CM Sharma's Directive for Flood Relief

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, has taken decisive steps to tackle the impacts of severe flooding in the state. He has directed Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to conduct a three-day intensive inspection in their constituencies from September 5 to 7.

Sharma's instructions are a response to more than 56% excess rainfall recorded between June 1 and September 1, exacerbating flood conditions. The Chief Minister also urged ministers and secretaries to spend at least two days touring affected areas, emphasizing the government's commitment to standing with the people.

The coordinated efforts aim to expedite relief operations, including effective evacuation measures, distribution of essentials, and the establishment of temporary shelters. The deployment of National and State Disaster Response Forces and volunteers will further bolster these efforts, according to an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)