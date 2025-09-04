Accidental Fire Injures Soldier Along Line of Control
A soldier was injured in an accidental fire in the Dhallan belt of Poonch district. The soldier, Agniveer Krishna Partap, was quickly airlifted to the Military Hospital in Udhampur for treatment. The incident highlights the risks faced by soldiers stationed along the Line of Control.
A soldier sustained injuries during an accidental fire incident along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Thursday. According to the army, the event occurred in the forward area of the Dhallan belt.
The injured soldier, identified as Agniveer Krishna Partap, required immediate medical attention. In response, he was airlifted via helicopter to the Military Hospital situated in Udhampur.
The occurrence serves as a reminder of the daily challenges and dangers experienced by military personnel stationed in such sensitive zones.
