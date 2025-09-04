Police Raid Drama: Assam Team Hunts for Financial Fraud Accused

High drama unfolded in an apartment as an Assam police team, armed and determined, waited for hours to raid a flat in search of financial fraud suspect Samir Patnaik. The officers, unable to gain entry, were forced to break open the locked door, only to find no trace of Patnaik.

Despite the initial setback, the police successfully apprehended another suspect associated with the same financial fraud case registered in Assam. With assistance from local police, the search continued for additional suspects involved in the intricate scheme.

Residents reported the tense situation inside the apartment, with a woman refusing entry on her advocate son's advice. As the police hunt for suspect Sunial Sahu and others, the case sheds light on cross-state criminal networks and intensified law enforcement efforts.

