Daring Daylight Heist: Jewel Shop Owner Attacked in Delhi
A 75-year-old jeweller, Madan Lal Gupta, was injured in an attempted robbery by four masked juveniles at his shop in Delhi's Azadpur. Locals intervened, causing the assailants to flee. Gupta is recovering in hospital, while police have apprehended the culprits and launched an investigation.
- Country:
- India
A shocking daylight robbery unfolded in northwest Delhi's Azadpur locale as four masked individuals targeted a 75-year-old jeweller, leaving him injured. The brazen attack occurred at Jai Ambay Jewellery around 2.20 pm on Thursday.
Madan Lal Gupta, the shop owner, faced a violent assault when four juveniles entered his shop, covering their identities with mufflers. In the chaos, Gupta was stabbed, sparking a swift response from nearby locals that forced the young perpetrators to make a hasty escape.
Gupta was promptly rushed to Fortis Hospital and is currently receiving medical care. A statement from Gupta helped police register a case under relevant legal sections. All four juveniles involved in the crime have been apprehended, as investigations continue to develop.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- jeweller
- Delhi
- robbery
- crime
- juveniles
- Azadpur
- Madan Lal Gupta
- police
- investigation
- assault