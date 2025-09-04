Daring Daylight Heist: Jewel Shop Owner Attacked in Delhi

A shocking daylight robbery unfolded in northwest Delhi's Azadpur locale as four masked individuals targeted a 75-year-old jeweller, leaving him injured. The brazen attack occurred at Jai Ambay Jewellery around 2.20 pm on Thursday.

Madan Lal Gupta, the shop owner, faced a violent assault when four juveniles entered his shop, covering their identities with mufflers. In the chaos, Gupta was stabbed, sparking a swift response from nearby locals that forced the young perpetrators to make a hasty escape.

Gupta was promptly rushed to Fortis Hospital and is currently receiving medical care. A statement from Gupta helped police register a case under relevant legal sections. All four juveniles involved in the crime have been apprehended, as investigations continue to develop.

