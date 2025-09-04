India's Bold Move: New Law Regulates Online Gaming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that the Indian government has implemented a new law regulating online gaming, emphasizing its distinction from gambling to safeguard the future of the nation's youth. This announcement was made during an interaction with national awardee teachers, urging them to inform students about the potential job opportunities within the online gaming market.

Modi highlighted that the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, passed by Parliament, aims to curtail online gambling while fostering the growth of e-sports. He expressed confidence that India could dominate the global online gaming industry if approached correctly, recognizing the rapid growth and job creation within the sector.

The act prohibits advertisements for online money games and restricts financial institutions from facilitating transactions for such activities. Modi called on educators to differentiate between gaming and gambling for students, thereby protecting them from addiction and societal harm caused by gambling.