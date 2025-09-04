Left Menu

Major Drug Smuggling Ring Dismantled in Uttar Pradesh

Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested two drug smugglers, Rahat and Arshad, and confiscated 1.485 kg of smack worth 9 crore. The arrests were made on a tip-off leading to a raid on the Karnal-Meerut highway. The duo was part of a network operating across several Indian regions.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district arrested two alleged drug smugglers on Thursday, uncovering a major contraband operation. The bust led to the seizure of 1.485 kilograms of smack, valued at approximately 9 crore, officials disclosed.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, the arrests followed a tip-off which prompted a tactical raid near Chhanga Hotel on the Karnal-Meerut highway, executed by a team from Budhana police station.

The suspects, identified as Rahat and Arshad, reportedly confessed to being part of a drug distribution network spanning multiple regions, including Shahjahanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. The case against them has been filed under the NDPS Act, and a cash reward was announced for the proactive police team.

