Karnataka Embarks on Landmark Survey of Gender Minorities and Former Devadasi Women
Karnataka government launches state-wide surveys to assess socio-economic status of gender minorities and re-evaluate conditions of ex-Devadasi women in 15 districts. Aimed at facilitating educational and economic rehabilitation, these efforts involve digital tools and are expected to conclude in 45 working days.
The Karnataka government has initiated a pivotal baseline survey targeting gender minorities across the state for the first time. Simultaneously, it is conducting a re-survey of ex-Devadasi women in 15 districts.
These surveys aim to collect precise data on the socio-economic conditions of these communities to facilitate their educational and economic rehabilitation. The initiative, announced by the Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's office, is being executed by the Karnataka State Women's Development Corporation.
Scheduled to commence on September 15, the surveys will utilize mobile applications and a helpline to aid participants and are projected to conclude within 45 working days, ensuring timely collection of crucial information.
