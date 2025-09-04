Midnight Heist: The Railway Robbers Brought to Justice

In a significant breakthrough, railway police officials have apprehended two men accused of executing a series of thefts on long-distance trains between Thane, Kalyan, and Karjat. The suspects, known as Waqar Alam Tauqir Khan from Ghazipur and Jugal Kishore Omprakash Sharma from Kanpur, were detained on allegations of stealing valuables worth approximately Rs 22.24 lakh.

The accused reportedly masqueraded as passengers, targeting individuals as they slept, and seizing cash, jewellery, and other possessions before slipping away at stops or slowed stations like Karjat, Thane, and Kalyan. Authorities successfully confiscated gold ornaments and cash during the operation.

The investigation commenced in May following a significant heist involving a Coimbatore-Rajkot Express passenger. Extensive review of CCTV footage and crime records pointed to a familiar pattern, suggesting the existence of a singular gang. A tactical operation at Kalyan station resulted in the capture of Khan and Sharma, who have since admitted to at least 16 thefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)