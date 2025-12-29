CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Pradesh
A lawyer and five policemen were involved in a dispute at a police station in Gwalior over a neighborhood shop argument. The incident, captured on CCTV, led to disciplinary action against the officers and escalated tension within the police premises.
Updated: 29-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:11 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a station house officer (SHO) and five constables were removed from their duties following an alleged assault on a lawyer inside a Gwalior police station.
The altercation originated over a customer dispute at a local shop, concerning the purchase of chicken and fish. As tempers flared, what began as a simple disagreement spiraled into a much larger controversy.
The incident, recorded on CCTV, saw the deputed policeman clashing with the lawyer. Authorities are now conducting a thorough inquiry into the events that unfolded on Sunday night.
