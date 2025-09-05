Left Menu

Major Brown Sugar Bust in Manipur: 10 Arrested

Security forces in Manipur have arrested 10 individuals from Churachandpur and Senapati districts, seizing over Rs 1 crore worth of brown sugar. Two separate operations led to the arrest of four people in Churachandpur and six in Senapati, with a total of 3.6 kg of brown sugar recovered.

In a significant drug bust, security forces in Manipur have detained 10 individuals, seizing brown sugar valued at over Rs 1 crore. Police operations took place in the districts of Churachandpur and Senapati, according to an official statement.

On Wednesday, officers apprehended four suspects in Churachandpur, hiding 1.5 kg of brown sugar inside 122 soap cases. Later the same day, another operation at Tadubi Check Post in Senapati led to the arrest of six individuals, including one woman, and the seizure of 2.1 kg of the drug.

In addition to the arrests, police impounded two four-wheelers allegedly used in the drug trafficking. The suspects are currently under interrogation as authorities work to uncover further details about the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

