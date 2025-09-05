Major Brown Sugar Bust in Manipur: 10 Arrested

In a significant drug bust, security forces in Manipur have detained 10 individuals, seizing brown sugar valued at over Rs 1 crore. Police operations took place in the districts of Churachandpur and Senapati, according to an official statement.

On Wednesday, officers apprehended four suspects in Churachandpur, hiding 1.5 kg of brown sugar inside 122 soap cases. Later the same day, another operation at Tadubi Check Post in Senapati led to the arrest of six individuals, including one woman, and the seizure of 2.1 kg of the drug.

In addition to the arrests, police impounded two four-wheelers allegedly used in the drug trafficking. The suspects are currently under interrogation as authorities work to uncover further details about the smuggling network.

