Mystery Surrounds Death of Undertrial in Muzaffarnagar Jail

A 70-year-old undertrial named Dilshad, arrested on charges of rape and dowry harassment, died of heart failure in Muzaffarnagar district jail. His family asserts he was falsely accused by his daughter-in-law and succumbed to stress. The body is set for a postmortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:52 IST
A 70-year-old undertrial prisoner, Dilshad, who was lodged in Muzaffarnagar district jail, has died of heart failure, officials reported on Friday.

Arrested on August 21 due to a rape and dowry harassment case, Dilshad had complained of chest pain on Thursday evening. Jail Superintendent Abhishek Choudhary confirmed he was quickly transported to the district hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Police reveal that Dilshad's daughter-in-law filed a complaint last year accusing her husband Abrar, father-in-law Dilshad, and other family members of dowry harassment and alleged sexual assault by Dilshad in Nagla village. His family contends that the allegations were false and that the stress of imprisonment led to his death. A postmortem has been ordered.

