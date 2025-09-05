Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Infrastructure

In recent developments, Ukrainian forces executed drone strikes targeting critical Russian oil infrastructure, as confirmed by the commander of the Ukrainian drone forces on Friday.

The attack specifically focused on Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, followed by another strike on an oil depot located in the Russia-occupied Luhansk region.

These strategic assaults underscore the heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, reflecting a continuous effort by Ukrainian forces to impede and disrupt key resources within contested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)