Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukrainian forces launched drone attacks on Russia's Ryazan oil refinery and an oil depot in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region. These actions highlight escalating tensions and strategic targeting of crucial infrastructure in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:59 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In recent developments, Ukrainian forces executed drone strikes targeting critical Russian oil infrastructure, as confirmed by the commander of the Ukrainian drone forces on Friday.

The attack specifically focused on Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, followed by another strike on an oil depot located in the Russia-occupied Luhansk region.

These strategic assaults underscore the heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, reflecting a continuous effort by Ukrainian forces to impede and disrupt key resources within contested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
"Ensure all necessary arrangements to regulate Yamuna river flow": Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya

"Ensure all necessary arrangements to regulate Yamuna river flow": Uttarkash...

 India
2
Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersion...

 India
3
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

 China
4
Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation under MUTP-III

Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025