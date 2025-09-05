UN Warns of Human Rights Crisis in Mali Amid Democratic Reversals and Violence

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating human rights situation in Mali, citing a combination of democratic backsliding, intensifying armed conflict, and an escalating crackdown on civil society.

Five Years Since the Coup

It has now been five years since the August 2020 coup that ousted Mali’s democratically elected president. Hopes for a swift return to civilian rule have since given way to increasing authoritarianism.

On 8 July 2025, Mali’s transitional president signed into law a bill allowing presidential terms to be renewed indefinitely without elections, purportedly until “peace is restored.” Earlier, on 13 May, a presidential decree dissolved all political parties and political organizations, effectively dismantling Mali’s multiparty system.

“These legal changes have slammed the door shut on democratic elections in Mali for the foreseeable future,” Türk said. “They violate the right of every citizen to participate in public affairs, to vote, and to be elected at genuine periodic elections. They must be promptly rescinded.”

Rising Insecurity and Armed Group Violence

The political crisis comes amid worsening insecurity across Mali. Armed groups such as Jama'at Nusrat ul-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), linked to Al Qaeda, and Islamic State – Sahel Province (ISSP) have escalated attacks on civilians. These groups are accused of killings, abductions, and the destruction of property, further destabilizing already fragile communities.

Malian troops, supported by foreign fighters from the so-called “Africa Corps” (formerly known as the Wagner Group), have also been implicated in grave abuses. According to the UN Human Rights Office, hundreds of civilians have been subjected to extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions, disappearances, and abductions since April 2025.

Crackdown on Opposition and Civil Society

Mali’s shrinking civic space is another major concern. On 1 August, former Prime Minister Moussa Mara was detained after posting a message on social media expressing “unwavering solidarity with prisoners of conscience.” Mara had also criticized the indefinite suspension of elections, calling it “a worrying signal from the authorities.”

His detention reflects a broader pattern. Since the second coup in May 2021, a growing number of journalists, civil society leaders, and human rights defenders have been arbitrarily arrested or abducted. Authorities increasingly charge individuals with “undermining state credibility” for nothing more than expressing dissenting views.

“The marked increase in arrests of Malians at all levels of society – simply for expressing their views – is deeply worrying,” Türk said. “This weaponization of law against expression of dissent must be promptly halted.”

UN Calls for Accountability

The High Commissioner urged Malian authorities to release all individuals arbitrarily detained, including political leaders, journalists, and activists. He also called for independent investigations into all attacks on civilians and demanded that perpetrators be held accountable in line with international human rights standards.

“The laws enacted in recent months risk undermining respect for human rights in Mali for a protracted period. I urge the transitional authorities to take immediate and concrete steps to revoke these problematic laws,” Türk stated.

A Deepening Crisis

The warning from the UN adds to mounting international concern over Mali’s trajectory. Once seen as a fragile democracy in West Africa, the country now faces a combination of political repression and violent insurgency that threatens long-term stability.

As Mali moves further away from democratic governance, the UN emphasized that protecting civil liberties, ensuring accountability, and halting abuses by both state and non-state actors are essential to preventing further deterioration.