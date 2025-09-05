Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy offers prayers at Khairatabad Ganesh pandal

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:34 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday offered prayers at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh pandal here on the eve of the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Speaking after the worship, the chief minister said the Khairatabad pandal, known for its giant idol, has gained fame across the country.

Noting that ''organising such large public events requires immense effort in contemporary times,'' he appreciated the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee for conducting the festivities on a grand scale every year for the past 71 years, despite the city undergoing many changes.

The government has provided free electricity to Ganesh pandals during the Chaturthi celebrations—a facility ''with no parallel elsewhere in the country,'' he said.

Reddy said about 1.4 lakh idols would be immersed in various water bodies on Saturday, when the nine-day celebrations conclude.

He added that Hyderabad would ''serve as a role model for harmony and law and order,'' and that the government has made all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the immersion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

