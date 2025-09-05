Left Menu

Kerala: Man arrested for attacking doctor, staff at taluk hospital

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:44 IST
Police on Friday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a doctor and two staff members at a taluk hospital in this north Kerala district.

The accused has been identified as Gopakumar (43), a resident of Ambalappara, Chunangadu, Ottapalam.

According to police, Gopakumar had accompanied his wife to the Taluk Hospital after she sustained an injury at around 11 pm on Thursday. Dr Umar Farook attended to her, and while enquiring about the cause of the injury, Gopakumar allegedly became agitated and attacked the doctor.

When security personnel and a receptionist rushed to rescue the doctor, Gopakumar allegedly assaulted them as well before fleeing the scene.

One of them sustained injuries in the incident.

A case was registered under the provisions of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Gopakumar was arrested on Friday morning, produced in a court, and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

