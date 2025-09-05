Left Menu

47-yr-old man detained in China for ‘inappropriate comments’ on military parade

Meng was detained in Zaoyang city for picking quarrels and provoking trouble - a catch-all criminal offence in China.Police said his comments had hurt peoples patriotic sentiments and caused severe negative social impact but did not disclose his remarks.Any attempts to distort or smear the history, defame military personnel participating in commemorating events or harm patriotic sentiments will be severely punished by public security authorities, the Xiangyang cyber police said.The massive military parade was among Chinas most important events of the year.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:51 IST
47-yr-old man detained in China for ‘inappropriate comments’ on military parade
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese police have detained a 47-year-old man for allegedly making ''inappropriate comments'' on China's recent military parade and spreading rumours.

According to the cyber police in Xiangyang city, the man, surnamed Meng, made slanderous and derogatory remarks on Wednesday while commenting on a social media post about the military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japan in World War II.

When others expressed patriotic sentiment, Meng "insulted them and spread rumours, provoking strong anger among netizens", the police said in a statement on Thursday.

The police launched an investigation and Meng, hailing from the central province of Hubei, admitted to his "unlawful behaviour", the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing the statement. Meng was detained in Zaoyang city for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" - a catch-all criminal offence in China.

Police said his comments had ''hurt people's patriotic sentiments and caused severe negative social impact" but did not disclose his remarks.

''Any attempts to distort or smear the history, defame military personnel participating in commemorating events or harm patriotic sentiments will be severely punished by public security authorities," the Xiangyang cyber police said.

The massive military parade was among China's most important events of the year. The People's Liberation Army displayed some of its most advanced weapons during the event, including new nuclear missiles, attack drones and stealth fighters.

President Xi Jinping, along with 26 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attended the parade.

China passed a law in 2018 banning the slander of those officially designated as heroes and martyrs, followed by a regulation in 2021 that banned the defamation of military personnel.

Several people have been punished under these laws.

In 2021, popular blogger Qiu Ziming was jailed for "slandering" troops killed in the Galwan clash between India and China in Eastern Ladakh the year before. He had questioned the official account of the incident, including the number of Chinese casualties.

China had admitted the death of four of its soldiers and injury to the regiment commander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Motor racing-Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in first Monza practice

Motor racing-Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in first Monza practice

Global
2
JK Cement Begins Construction of Rs. 3000 Cr. Greenfield Plant in Jaisalmer

JK Cement Begins Construction of Rs. 3000 Cr. Greenfield Plant in Jaisalmer

 India
3
Energy conservation building code important for India's clean energy transition: WRI

Energy conservation building code important for India's clean energy transit...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday

UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025