Nelson Mandela Bay Launches Energy Efficiency Drive for Public Buildings

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality has rolled out an ambitious Energy Efficiency Demand Side Management (EEDSM) project to cut energy use across its operations, reduce costs, and comply with national regulations on energy performance.

Led by the Energy and Electricity Directorate, the initiative forms part of a broader shift towards sustainable municipal management. It is aimed not only at improving operational efficiency but also at positioning the city as a leader in green governance and responsible energy use.

National Regulations Driving Change

The project directly responds to Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) regulations issued in 2020, which require all government-owned buildings larger than 1,000 square meters to obtain and display Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) by December 2025.

An EPC grades buildings on energy use measured in kilowatt-hours per square meter (kWh/m²), using a scale from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient). This measure incorporates not only electricity consumption but also other energy sources such as fuel from backup generators.

Milestones Achieved

Between 2022 and 2024, the municipality screened more than 200 buildings for energy efficiency. From these, 60 municipal facilities underwent detailed audits, with 24 identified as requiring EPC certification.

To date, six buildings have had their energy performance data verified by qualified assessors, putting the city ahead of the compliance deadline.

The South End Fire Station complex, home to the Directorate of Safety and Security, emerged as the city’s most energy-efficient facility. This was achieved through targeted retrofits, including the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting (2023–2025) and inverter-type air-conditioning systems, significantly reducing electricity wastage.

Broader Municipal Energy Projects

The EEDSM project is one pillar of the municipality’s broader Municipal Energy Management System (MEMS). Under MEMS, several high-impact projects have been rolled out:

Newton Park Swimming Pool retrofit – upgraded with energy-efficient systems to cut electricity use.

Floodlight upgrades at municipal facilities to reduce consumption while improving safety and usability.

Fishwater Flats Wastewater Treatment Works retrofit – introducing efficient water treatment processes to lower energy demand.

The municipality has also secured funding for EPC certification for an additional 19 municipal buildings, ensuring compliance and further progress toward sustainability targets.

Preparing for a Changing Energy Sector

Municipal officials noted that the energy sector in Nelson Mandela Bay is undergoing major transformation. The Directorate of Energy and Electricity is repositioning itself to act not only as a regulator and service provider but also as a facilitator of alternative and sustainable energy solutions.

“This project is about more than compliance; it is about adaptation,” project managers explained. “The city must modernise its infrastructure and operations to reduce energy demand, cut costs, and create a model for sustainability that benefits communities.”

Towards a Greener Metro

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s energy efficiency drive is expected to bring long-term benefits by lowering operating costs, reducing the city’s carbon footprint, and improving service delivery.

With the 2025 EPC deadline approaching, the metro is positioning itself as one of the frontrunners in local government sustainability efforts, showcasing how municipalities can play a direct role in tackling South Africa’s energy and environmental challenges.