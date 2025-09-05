Left Menu

Shree Chandrashekhar takes oath as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:21 IST
Justice Shree Chandrashekhar was on Friday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered him the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, legislative assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti and state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla were present, among others. Justice Chandrashekhar had been serving as acting Chief Justice after Justice Alok Aradhe was elevated to the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

