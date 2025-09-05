Global Political Moves: A Diary of Diplomatic Engagements

As the global political landscape continues to evolve, a series of significant diplomatic engagements are scheduled over the coming weeks, spanning from early September to late October. This in-depth diary captures planned state visits, bilateral meetings, and key international anniversaries and elections to watch.

High-profile visits include the presence of the Latvian Foreign Minister welcoming Croatia's minister, Indian and Croatian interactions, and a notable visit by Colombian and Italian leaders to Japan. Meanwhile, the U.S. President's state visit to Britain and commemorations such as the 53rd anniversary of the Munich Olympics attack mark moments of diplomatic reflection and engagement.

Further highlighting the calendar, EU informal meetings feature prominently, set in cities like Brussels and Copenhagen, while general elections in Norway and various anniversary celebrations across Latin America provide additional political and cultural context. The diary promises a multifaceted view of international relations in the coming weeks.

