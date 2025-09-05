Left Menu

Congress Unleashes Unprecedented Protest Against Kerala Police Officers

The Congress in Kerala plans a protest against five police officers accused of torturing Youth Congress leader V S Sujith. The case resurged following CCTV evidence revealing the alleged assault. The party intends to tackle the issue with a never-seen-before approach, resolute in demanding accountability.

Updated: 05-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:15 IST
  • India

The Congress on Friday declared an unparalleled protest against five officers accused of allegedly torturing Youth Congress leader V S Sujith in custody at a central Kerala police station two years prior.

V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, visited Sujith and emphasized the seriousness of the situation, asserting that the accused would not wear their uniforms again. He affirmed a breaking away from traditional protest frameworks, promising a response unmatched in the state's history.

The resurfaced case, propelled by CCTV footage, prompted State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar to assure no tolerance for custodial torture, vowing stringent action to prevent future occurrences. Sujith's pursuit of justice, aided by the CCTV evidence, led to a court case against the officers in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

