Delhi Government's Vigilant Response to Yamuna Floods

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that the government is maintaining vigilance and readiness to address the flood situation in the Yamuna river. Gupta highlighted that the water levels are receding and normalcy is anticipated to resume soon.

Amidst this situation, the government is extending comprehensive support to impacted populations. She assured during a video conference with district magistrates that affected residents are receiving essential services including food, water, medical aid, and sanitation. Cattle fodder is also provided, with relocation to relief camps as required.

Gupta directed officials to evaluate agricultural losses for appropriate compensation and instructed district heads to prioritize the welfare of vulnerable groups. Collaboration with Haryana officials is underway to address drainage issues affecting Delhi's border areas, ensuring uninterrupted safety measures for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)