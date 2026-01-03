Jammu & Kashmir Fire Triggers Emergency Response in Kishtwar

A devastating fire, ignited by an LPG cylinder explosion, swept through the remote village of Thachna in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials reported on Friday. The blaze, which erupted late Thursday night, engulfed five homes and left two individuals injured.

Emergency teams, including district administration, police, army, and fire services, joined forces to contain the inferno. Firefighters rushed to the scene, while residents helped remove LPG cylinders from nearby homes to prevent further damage, officials stated.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma confirmed that the fire was eventually controlled after a meticulous operation. Relief, including tents, was provided to the affected families, and a thorough assessment of losses is underway. Prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, urged for prompt assistance to support those impacted by this tragic incident.

