LPG Cylinder Blast Triggers Massive Fire in Kishtwar: Relief Efforts Underway

A fire, caused by an LPG cylinder blast, broke out in Kishtwar district's Thachna village, affecting five houses and injuring two individuals. Prompt intervention by local authorities helped contain the fire. Relief materials and financial aid for affected families are being arranged by district officials and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out late Thursday night in the remote Thachna village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, triggered by an LPG cylinder explosion. Five homes were consumed by the flames, and two individuals involved in firefighting suffered injuries.

Efficient coordination between district administration, police, army, and fire services, supported by local villagers, ensured a timely response to the escalating blaze. Fire tenders were deployed swiftly, and nearby LPG cylinders were removed to prevent further incidents.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma confirmed that the fire was subdued after several hours, while tents and relief materials were dispatched to the affected area. Efforts by political leaders and NGOs are underway to provide financial assistance to families facing losses as winter sets in.

