Tribunal Orders Rs 40.91 Lakh Payout in Landmark Motor Accident Case

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal has issued a directive for Iffco Tokio General Insurance to compensate Anshu Kashyap with Rs 40.91 lakh. The decision follows a road accident in 2018, when Kashyap was severely injured by a rashly driven vehicle that led to a miscarriage and left her with significant physical disabilities.

Presiding over the case, Officer Shelly Arora highlighted the driver's 'speedy and reckless' actions as the cause of the accident. The tribunal also recognized the claimant's exacerbated disabilities, which resulted in 84 percent permanent impairment of her lower limbs and significantly impacted her daily life and career as a government school teacher.

In light of her medical condition, the tribunal acknowledged her need for continuous assistance, severely limited mobility, and the long-term effect on her professional opportunities. The tribunal also underscored that the accident has irreparably altered Kashyap's ability to enjoy life as she did previously. Thus, Iffco Tokio has been directed to cover both pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages totaling Rs 40.91 lakh.

