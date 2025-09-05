Left Menu

Tribunal Orders Rs 40.91 Lakh Payout in Landmark Motor Accident Case

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal has ruled that Iffco Tokio General Insurance must pay Rs 40.91 lakh to Anshu Kashyap, who suffered a miscarriage and severe injuries due to a 2018 road accident. The accident left her with significant disabilities, impacting her career and quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:41 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal has issued a directive for Iffco Tokio General Insurance to compensate Anshu Kashyap with Rs 40.91 lakh. The decision follows a road accident in 2018, when Kashyap was severely injured by a rashly driven vehicle that led to a miscarriage and left her with significant physical disabilities.

Presiding over the case, Officer Shelly Arora highlighted the driver's 'speedy and reckless' actions as the cause of the accident. The tribunal also recognized the claimant's exacerbated disabilities, which resulted in 84 percent permanent impairment of her lower limbs and significantly impacted her daily life and career as a government school teacher.

In light of her medical condition, the tribunal acknowledged her need for continuous assistance, severely limited mobility, and the long-term effect on her professional opportunities. The tribunal also underscored that the accident has irreparably altered Kashyap's ability to enjoy life as she did previously. Thus, Iffco Tokio has been directed to cover both pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages totaling Rs 40.91 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

